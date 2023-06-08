East Lindsey takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
Pizza King And Kebab House, a takeaway at 2 Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on May 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 208 takeaways with ratings, 164 (79%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.