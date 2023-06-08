Register
East Lindsey takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Pizza King And Kebab House, a takeaway at 2 Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on May 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 208 takeaways with ratings, 164 (79%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.