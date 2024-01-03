Register
East Lindsey takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Golden Fried Fish, a takeaway at 105 Eastgate, Louth, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on December 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 214 takeaways with ratings, 165 (77%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.