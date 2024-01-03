East Lindsey takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Golden Fried Fish, a takeaway at 105 Eastgate, Louth, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on December 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 214 takeaways with ratings, 165 (77%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.