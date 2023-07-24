East Lindsey takeaway given new five-star food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
Clock Tower Takeaway, a takeaway at 7 Sandbeck Arcade, Skegness was given the maximum score after assessment on July 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 210 takeaways with ratings, 166 (79%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.