East Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Harry Ramsbottoms, a takeaway at Oasis Food Court, Grand Parade, Skegness Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 206 takeaways with ratings, 167 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.