East Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New Delight House, a takeaway at 24 High Street, Sutton On Sea, Mablethorpe was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 206 takeaways with ratings, 162 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.