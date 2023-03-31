East Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
New Delight House, a takeaway at 24 High Street, Sutton On Sea, Mablethorpe was given the score after assessment on February 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 206 takeaways with ratings, 162 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.