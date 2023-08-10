East Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Island Spice, a takeaway at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness was given the score after assessment on July 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 210 takeaways with ratings, 165 (79%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.