East Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ruby, a takeaway at Ruby Chinese Takeaway, Keeling Street, North Somercotes Louth was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 213 takeaways with ratings, 163 (77%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.