East Lindsey takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ruby, a takeaway at Ruby Chinese Takeaway, Keeling Street, North Somercotes Louth was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 213 takeaways with ratings, 163 (77%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.