East Lindsey takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 11:22 BST
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Route 68 Pizzeria, a takeaway at Royal Oak Inn, 68 Louth Road, Holton Le Clay, Grimsby was given the maximum score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 207 takeaways with ratings, 163 (79%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.