East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Kings Treasure, a takeaway at 27-29 North Street, Horncastle, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 210 takeaways with ratings, 170 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.