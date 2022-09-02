Register
East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:41 am

The Kings Treasure, a takeaway at 27-29 North Street, Horncastle, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 210 takeaways with ratings, 170 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.