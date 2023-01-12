Register
East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ruby, a takeaway at Ruby Chinese Takeaway, Keeling Street, North Somercotes Louth was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 206 takeaways with ratings, 163 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.