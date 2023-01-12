East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ruby, a takeaway at Ruby Chinese Takeaway, Keeling Street, North Somercotes Louth was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 206 takeaways with ratings, 163 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.