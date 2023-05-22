East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:14 BST
Beachside Bites Ltd, a takeaway at The Shelter, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness was given the score after assessment on April 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 209 takeaways with ratings, 164 (78%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.