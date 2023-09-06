East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Walls Lane Chippy, a takeaway at Walls Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 210 takeaways with ratings, 164 (78%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.