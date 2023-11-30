Register
East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Golden Fried Fish, a takeaway at 105 Eastgate, Louth, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 213 takeaways with ratings, 163 (77%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.