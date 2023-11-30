East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Golden Fried Fish, a takeaway at 105 Eastgate, Louth, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 213 takeaways with ratings, 163 (77%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.