East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Amalfi, a takeaway at 22 High Street, Burgh Le Marsh, Skegness was given the score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 214 takeaways with ratings, 164 (77%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.