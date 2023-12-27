East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Amalfi, a takeaway at 22 High Street, Burgh Le Marsh, Skegness was given the score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 214 takeaways with ratings, 164 (77%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.