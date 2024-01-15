East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Food Hut Original, a takeaway at The Mastins Corner Complex, Skegness Road, Ingoldmells, Skegness was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 215 takeaways with ratings, 165 (77%) have ratings of five and six have zero ratings.