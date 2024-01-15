Register
East Lindsey takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Food Hut Original, a takeaway at The Mastins Corner Complex, Skegness Road, Ingoldmells, Skegness was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 215 takeaways with ratings, 165 (77%) have ratings of five and six have zero ratings.