East Lindsey takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Spices Kebab House, a takeaway at Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards was given the minimum score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 206 takeaways with ratings, 162 (79%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.