East Lindsey takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chinese Fish & Chips, a takeaway at Coastfields Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness was given the minimum score after assessment on September 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Lindsey's 211 takeaways with ratings, 163 (77%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.