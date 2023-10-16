Register
East Lindsey takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Chinese Fish & Chips, a takeaway at Coastfields Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness was given the minimum score after assessment on September 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 211 takeaways with ratings, 163 (77%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.