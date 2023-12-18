Register
East Lindsey takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

An East Lindsey takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
Bombay Spice, a takeaway at 364 Roman Bank, Skegness was given the minimum score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Lindsey's 213 takeaways with ratings, 163 (77%) have ratings of five and just five have zero ratings.