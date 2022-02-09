Enjoy first signs of spring on guided walks at visitor attraction near Spilsby

Spring is coming ... Gunby Hall and Gardens re-opens this weekend and its guided snowdrop walks return next week.

Gunby Hall and Gardens opens for 2022 this Saturday, (February 12) and from Monday to Friday, February 14 and 18, will be holding its ever-popular guided snowdrop walks again.

Those taking part will be led through the National Trust site to find the best spots for seeing snowdrops in bloom, while along the way learning more about these hardy heralds of warmer weather.

Senior visitor experience officer, Astrid Gatenby, said: “It will be great to open our gates again and welcome visitors to Gunby. The gardens are slowly waking up from their winter slumber and there are lots of signs of spring appearing in the gardens.

“We expect our swathes of snowdrops to be at their peak during half-term week, so it will be a great time to visit. The house and collection items have been cleaned and inspected by our conservation staff and volunteers, ready to sparkle again when we open our doors for the 2022 season. We can’t wait to be buzzing with people again.”

The hour-long guided snowdrop walks start at 10.30am (daily) or 12.30pm (most days) from the Gunby courtyard.

The walks are priced at £3.50 per person (payable in the car park on the day by cash or card) on top of normal admission charges.

There are no admission charges for National Trust members, but for non-members it is £8.50 per person. Places for the walks are limited. To book a place email: [email protected] or call 01754 892991.

As parking spaces are limited too, it is also recommended that visitors pre-book for general admission at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the house is open too from 11am to 2pm. Timed tickets for the house can be collected on site from 11am. The gardens are open until 3pm.

In addition, from Saturday, (February 12) children can have fun with a nature trail to follow around the gardens.