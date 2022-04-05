Five more deaths recorded in East Lindsey

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Lindsey.
The dashboard shows 507 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 502 on Monday.
It means there have been nine deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.
They were among 13,195 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Lindsey.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 144,065 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 143,752 the day before.