Food hygiene ratings given to 11 East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rachel'S Cafe at Hillside House, Hagworthingham Service Station, Sausthorpe Road Hagworthingham Spilsby; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Red Nana'S at 15 New Street, Louth; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Cafe Dansant at Tower Gardens Pavilion, Rutland Road, Skegness; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: St Annes at St Annes Cafe, 9-11 Victoria Road, Mablethorpe Lincolnshire; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: The Coffee House at Atlantic Fish Bar, Beresford Avenue, Skegness; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Pie Palace at The Pie Palace, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on April 1

• Rated 4: The Hungry Belly Cafe at 7 Mercer Row, Louth; rated on May 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Masons Arms at Masons Arms Hotel, Cornmarket, Louth; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: The Beach Bar at High Street, Sutton On Sea Mablethorpe; rated on June 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mr G'S Fish & Chips at Mr Gs Fish And Chips, Spanish City, High Street Mablethorpe; rated on June 9