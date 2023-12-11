Food hygiene ratings given to 11 East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Busy Bee at 12 Wellington Road, Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: Little Cosy Tea Room at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Cafe Thursday at Marshchapel Methodist Church, Sea Dyke Way, Marshchapel Grimsby, Grimsby; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Street Food Kitchen at Bjs Leisure World, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 16
• Rated 5: Mermaid Cafe at The Dunes Gardens, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe Ln12 1rg; rated on September 15
• Rated 4: Chips On Parade at 8 Sandbeck Arcade, Skegness; rated on October 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Seacroft Club at Seacroft Holiday Estate, Sutton Road, Trusthorpe Mablethorpe; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: The Crossroads Inn at Crossroads Inn, Lincoln Road, East Barkwith Lincolnshire; rated on September 9
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fourways at South Road, North Somercotes Louth; rated on December 4
• Rated 5: Hungry Seahorse at Walshs Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on October 15
• Rated 3: Subway at 95 Lumley Road, Skegness; rated on October 25