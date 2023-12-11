Food hygiene ratings given to 11 East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Busy Bee at 12 Wellington Road, Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Little Cosy Tea Room at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Cafe Thursday at Marshchapel Methodist Church, Sea Dyke Way, Marshchapel Grimsby, Grimsby; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Street Food Kitchen at Bjs Leisure World, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 16

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Mermaid Cafe at The Dunes Gardens, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe Ln12 1rg; rated on September 15

• Rated 4: Chips On Parade at 8 Sandbeck Arcade, Skegness; rated on October 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Seacroft Club at Seacroft Holiday Estate, Sutton Road, Trusthorpe Mablethorpe; rated on September 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Crossroads Inn at Crossroads Inn, Lincoln Road, East Barkwith Lincolnshire; rated on September 9

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fourways at South Road, North Somercotes Louth; rated on December 4

• Rated 5: Hungry Seahorse at Walshs Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on October 15