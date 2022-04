Food hygiene ratings given to 23 East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Blue Lagoon Restaurant at Skegness Natureland Marine Zoo, North Parade, Skegness Lincolnshire; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: His Place at 29 High Street, Skegness; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Beachcomber Inn at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on April 3

• Rated 5: Coast at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on April 3

• Rated 5: Coral Beach at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on April 3

• Rated 5: Proper Cornish at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on April 3

• Rated 5: Soho Coffee at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on April 3

• Rated 5: The Deck at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And nine ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Cookhouse And Pub & Premier Inn at Cookhouse And Pub And Premier Inn, North Parade, Skegness; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 50 High Street, Coningsby Lincoln; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Pig And Whistle at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on April 3

• Rated 5: Centre Stage Cabaret Bar at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Green Baize Bar at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Hot Shots Bar at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Jellyfish Lounge at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Reds Bar at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Side Show Bar at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 13

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Harbour Light Fish & Chip Shop at Harbour Light Fish And Chip Shop, Main Street, Mareham Le Fen Boston; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Something Fishy at 18 Market Place, Tattershall, Lincoln; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Burger King at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on April 3

• Rated 5: Scoop at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on April 3

• Rated 5: Step In Pizza Parlour at 22 Market Street, Spilsby; rated on April 1