Food hygiene ratings given to eight East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Alford Windmill Trust at East Street, Alford; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: The Family Hub at 3 Victoria Road, Mablethorpe; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Workhouse Diner at Louth County Hospital, High Holme Road, Louth; rated on March 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Shampers Wine Bar at 35 Victoria Road, Mablethorpe; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: The Jolly Fisherman at Embassy Centre, Grand Parade, Skegness; rated on August 26

• Rated 5: The Ship at Inn And Atlantic Bar, Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on August 25

• Rated 4: Spitfire Bar at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, Sleaford Road, Tattershall Lincoln; rated on August 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: