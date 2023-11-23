Food hygiene ratings given to eight East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Coningsby Community Hall at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, Coningsby Lincolnshire; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Gpc Specialist Tearoom Cic at Manor Bungalow, Howgarth Lane, Friskney Boston; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Wainfleet Methodist Church at St John Street, Wainfleet, Skegness; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Bar Unico at Church House, Church Lane, Horncastle; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: The Big Chair Company at 3 The Wong, Horncastle; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Coffee Bar at 12 The Esplanade, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Flair Bistro at 39 Silver Street, Coningsby, Lincoln; rated on October 10
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Domino's at 11 Market Place, Tattershall, Lincolnshire; rated on September 21