Food hygiene ratings given to eight East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Coningsby Community Hall at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, Coningsby Lincolnshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Gpc Specialist Tearoom Cic at Manor Bungalow, Howgarth Lane, Friskney Boston; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Wainfleet Methodist Church at St John Street, Wainfleet, Skegness; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Bar Unico at Church House, Church Lane, Horncastle; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: The Big Chair Company at 3 The Wong, Horncastle; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Coffee Bar at 12 The Esplanade, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Flair Bistro at 39 Silver Street, Coningsby, Lincoln; rated on October 10

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Domino's at 11 Market Place, Tattershall, Lincolnshire; rated on September 21