Food hygiene ratings given to eight East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Coningsby Community Hall at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, Coningsby Lincolnshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Gpc Specialist Tearoom Cic at Manor Bungalow, Howgarth Lane, Friskney Boston; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Wainfleet Methodist Church at St John Street, Wainfleet, Skegness; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Bar Unico at Church House, Church Lane, Horncastle; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: The Big Chair Company at 3 The Wong, Horncastle; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Coffee Bar at 12 The Esplanade, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Flair Bistro at 39 Silver Street, Coningsby, Lincoln; rated on October 10

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: