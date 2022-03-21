Food hygiene ratings given to three East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Chips On Parade at 8 Sandbeck Arcade, Skegness; rated on February 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Rail Road Club at Railroad Club, Grantham Drive, Skegness; rated on February 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Subway at 95 Lumley Road, Skegness; rated on February 11