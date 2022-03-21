Food hygiene ratings given to three East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Chips On Parade at 8 Sandbeck Arcade, Skegness; rated on February 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Rail Road Club at Railroad Club, Grantham Drive, Skegness; rated on February 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: