Food hygiene ratings given to three East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Packet Inn at The Packet Inn, Belle Isle, Dogdyke Lincoln; rated on November 15
• Rated 4: Red Lion Inn at Church Road, Stickford Boston; rated on November 15
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Chicken House at 1a Victoria Road, Mablethorpe; rated on November 28