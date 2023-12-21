Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to two pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Packet Inn at The Packet Inn, Belle Isle, Dogdyke Lincoln; rated on November 15

• Rated 4: Red Lion Inn at Church Road, Stickford Boston; rated on November 15

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Chicken House at 1a Victoria Road, Mablethorpe; rated on November 28