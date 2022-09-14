Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cheeky Blinders, a pub, bar or nightclub at Unit 9, Tower Point, Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.
And Propeller Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, Sleaford Road, Tattershall Lincoln was given a score of four on August 9.