Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 9:45 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Cheeky Blinders, a pub, bar or nightclub at Unit 9, Tower Point, Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 1.

And Propeller Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, Sleaford Road, Tattershall Lincoln was given a score of four on August 9.