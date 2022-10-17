Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
China Rose Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at High Street, Mablethorpe was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 11.
And Little Caesar, a takeaway at 37 High Street, Horncastle was given a score of two on September 9.