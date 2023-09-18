Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Red Lion Hotel, Main Road, Revesby Boston was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.
And Outdoor Bar, a takeaway at Golden Sands Holiday Park, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire was given a score of five on September 6.