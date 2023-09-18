Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Red Lion Hotel, Main Road, Revesby Boston was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.

And Outdoor Bar, a takeaway at Golden Sands Holiday Park, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire was given a score of five on September 6.