Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Creek Tavern, at Sea Road, Anderby Creek Skegness was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 15.

And The Blacksmiths Arms, at Blacksmiths Arms, Main Road, Skendleby Spilsby was given a score of one on October 13.

It means that of East Lindsey's 281 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 222 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.