Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Creek Tavern, at Sea Road, Anderby Creek Skegness was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 15.
And The Blacksmiths Arms, at Blacksmiths Arms, Main Road, Skendleby Spilsby was given a score of one on October 13.
It means that of East Lindsey's 281 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 222 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.