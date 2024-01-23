Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:05 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Midway Garage & Cafe, at Midway Garage, Boston Road, Sibsey Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 17.

And Zucci, at 1 Station Road, Woodhall Spa was given a score of four on December 18.

It means that of East Lindsey's 466 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 395 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.