Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Midway Garage & Cafe, at Midway Garage, Boston Road, Sibsey Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 17.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Zucci, at 1 Station Road, Woodhall Spa was given a score of four on December 18.
It means that of East Lindsey's 466 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 395 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.