Food hygiene ratings given to two East Lindsey takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Chicken Chapel, at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.

And Panda Chinese, at Golden Palm Resort, South Road, Chapel St Leonards Skegness was given a score of one on August 17.