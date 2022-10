Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: Flaming Grill at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: Hallal Kebab at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: Planet Fun Snack Bar at Planet Fun, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 2: Beach Walk Diner at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells; rated on September 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Pitch & Putt Inn at North Shore Holiday Centre, Roman Bank, Skegness Lincolnshire; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: Bibby'S Beach Bar at Bibbys Beach Bar, Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: The Villager Pub & Hotel at The Villager, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 2: Hollywood Bar And Diner at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 1: Four Winds Tavern/Andy'S Kitchen at Four Winds Tavern, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Bibby'S Chippy at Bibbys Beach Bar, Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 3: The Grill at Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 2: Bibby'S Ice Cream at Bibbys Beach Bar, Ingoldmells Point, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

• Rated 0: Ba Ba Grill at Glen Park, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 1

