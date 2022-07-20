Food hygiene ratings handed to eight East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tanya'S at 10 St Lawrence Street, Horncastle; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Harris'S Cafe at 36-42 Lumley Road, Skegness; rated on July 6

• Rated 4: Horncastle Garden Centre Cafe at Horncastle Garden Centre, Lincoln Road, Thimbleby Horncastle; rated on June 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Seaholme Bar & Grill Ltd at Seaholme Bar And Grill, The Clock Complex, Seaholme Road Mablethorpe; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: The Ebrington Arms at Ebrington Arms, Main Street, Kirkby On Bain Lincolnshire; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Club Tropicana at Golden Palm Resort, South Road Chapel St Leonards; rated on July 11

• Rated 4: The Axe And Cleaver at Axe And Cleaver Inn, Sutton Road, Huttoft Alford; rated on June 14

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: