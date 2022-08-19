Food hygiene ratings handed to four East Lindsey establishments

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Saffron at 43 Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on July 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Dunes at Central Promenade, Mablethorpe; rated on July 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Burger Bar at 6-8 High Street, Mablethorpe; rated on July 14