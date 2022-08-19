Edit Account-Sign Out

Food hygiene ratings handed to four East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:43 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Saffron at 43 Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on July 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Dunes at Central Promenade, Mablethorpe; rated on July 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Burger Bar at 6-8 High Street, Mablethorpe; rated on July 14

• Rated 3: The Golden Dragon at 47 Roman Bank, Skegness, Lincolnshire; rated on July 14