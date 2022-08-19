Food hygiene ratings handed to four East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Saffron at 43 Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on July 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Dunes at Central Promenade, Mablethorpe; rated on July 14
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Burger Bar at 6-8 High Street, Mablethorpe; rated on July 14
• Rated 3: The Golden Dragon at 47 Roman Bank, Skegness, Lincolnshire; rated on July 14