Food hygiene ratings handed to four East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Most Popular
• Rated 4: Uncle Barry'S Cafe at Sealands Caravan Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on August 25
Advertisement
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: The New Moody Cow at The Moody Cow, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on August 25
• Rated 4: The Ship Inn at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on August 25
Advertisement
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Milanos at 169 Roman Bank, Skegness; rated on August 25