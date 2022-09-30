Food hygiene ratings handed to four East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Uncle Barry'S Cafe at Sealands Caravan Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on August 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: The New Moody Cow at The Moody Cow, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on August 25

• Rated 4: The Ship Inn at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on August 25

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: