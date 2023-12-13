Food hygiene ratings handed to four East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Priory Hotel at Priory Hotel, 149 Eastgate, Louth; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Nextdoor Sushi at 18 Queen Street, Louth; rated on November 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 1: Skegness Golf Centre at Addlethorpe Golf Club, Chapel Lane, Addlethorpe, Skegness; rated on July 12