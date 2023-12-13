Food hygiene ratings handed to four East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Priory Hotel at Priory Hotel, 149 Eastgate, Louth; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Nextdoor Sushi at 18 Queen Street, Louth; rated on November 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 1: Skegness Golf Centre at Addlethorpe Golf Club, Chapel Lane, Addlethorpe, Skegness; rated on July 12
• Rated 1: Four Winds Tavern/Andy'S Kitchen at Four Winds Tavern, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on July 5