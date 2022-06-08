Food hygiene ratings handed to six East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Just One More Bike at 25 High Street, Horncastle; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Pier Side Cafe at Ice Cream Kiosk, Scarbrough Esplanade, Skegness; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Poppy'S Restaurant at Poppys Restaurant, Burgh Road West, Skegness; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Seafront Cafe at Sea Front Cafe, The Pullover, Chapel St Leonards; rated on May 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Kings Oak at Kings Chalet And Caravan Park, Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards Skegness Pe24 5tu; rated on May 31
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Charcoal Grill House at Pinfold Lane, Holton Le Clay Grimsby; rated on April 19