Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Coach House, a pub, bar or nightclub at Main Road, Keal Cotes Spilsby was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 12.
And Seaside Fish & Chips, a takeaway at Seaside Fish And Chips, Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards Skegness was given a score of three on August 12.