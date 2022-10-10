Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Monday, 10th October 2022, 10:12 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Elysium, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Victoria Road, Skegness was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 2.

And Chicken By Chicken, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 405, Fantasy Island, Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness was given a score of four on September 2.