Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Elysium, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Victoria Road, Skegness was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 2.
And Chicken By Chicken, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 405, Fantasy Island, Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness was given a score of four on September 2.