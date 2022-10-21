Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Durham Ox, a pub, bar or nightclub at Durham Ox, Main Road, Thimbleby Horncastle was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.
And Nayeema Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Eagle Hotel, Victoria Road, Mablethorpe was given a score of two on September 15.