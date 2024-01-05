Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Coach And Horses, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coach And Horses Inn, Church Lane, Hemingby Horncastle was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.
And Little Caesar, a takeaway at 37 High Street, Horncastle was given a score of zero on November 30.