Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Coach And Horses, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coach And Horses Inn, Church Lane, Hemingby Horncastle was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.

And Little Caesar, a takeaway at 37 High Street, Horncastle was given a score of zero on November 30.