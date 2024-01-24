Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Axe And Cleaver, a pub, bar or nightclub at Axe And Cleaver Inn, Sutton Road, Huttoft Alford was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.
And Wok This Way, a takeaway at 8 St Lawrence Street, Horncastle was given a score of four on December 19.