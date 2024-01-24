Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Axe And Cleaver, a pub, bar or nightclub at Axe And Cleaver Inn, Sutton Road, Huttoft Alford was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.

And Wok This Way, a takeaway at 8 St Lawrence Street, Horncastle was given a score of four on December 19.