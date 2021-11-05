Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
East Coast Homeless Outreach, at North Halt, Keddington Road, Louth Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 30.
And Indian Cottage, at 7 Stones Lane, Spilsby was also given a score of three on August 9.
It means that of East Lindsey's 456 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 370 (81%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.