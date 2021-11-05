Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Lindsey restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

East Coast Homeless Outreach, at North Halt, Keddington Road, Louth Lincolnshire was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 30.

And Indian Cottage, at 7 Stones Lane, Spilsby was also given a score of three on August 9.