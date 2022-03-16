Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Ludos at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: Jubilee Park Bowling Club at Jubilee Park, Stixwould Road, Woodhall Spa; rated on March 11
• Rated 5: No 9 at 9 Lumley Avenue, Skegness; rated on March 11
• Rated 5: The Vista at Huttoft Boatshed, Sea Lane, Huttoft Alford; rated on March 11
• Rated 5: Woodhall Spa United Fc at Woodhall Spa United Football Club, Abbey Lane, Kirkstead; rated on March 10
• Rated 5: Asha Indian Restaurant Ltd at 136 Eastgate, Louth; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: Marshchapel Pop In at Marshchapel Methodist Church, Sea Dyke Way, Marshchapel Grimsby; rated on March 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Three Horseshoes at Shoe Lane, Goulceby Louth; rated on March 8
• Rated 5: The Charnwood Tavern at Charnwood Tavern, Church End, Skegness Lincolnshire; rated on March 3
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Snack Attack at 36a High Street, Mablethorpe; rated on March 14