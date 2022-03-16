Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ludos at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Jubilee Park Bowling Club at Jubilee Park, Stixwould Road, Woodhall Spa; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: No 9 at 9 Lumley Avenue, Skegness; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: The Vista at Huttoft Boatshed, Sea Lane, Huttoft Alford; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Woodhall Spa United Fc at Woodhall Spa United Football Club, Abbey Lane, Kirkstead; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Asha Indian Restaurant Ltd at 136 Eastgate, Louth; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Marshchapel Pop In at Marshchapel Methodist Church, Sea Dyke Way, Marshchapel Grimsby; rated on March 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Three Horseshoes at Shoe Lane, Goulceby Louth; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Charnwood Tavern at Charnwood Tavern, Church End, Skegness Lincolnshire; rated on March 3

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: