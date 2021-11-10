Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 16 East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Archie'S at 12 Station Road, Woodhall Spa; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: The Forgotten Tea Room at 8 High Street, Horncastle; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Busy Bee at 12 Wellington Road, Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Coffee Rocks at Bjs Leisure World, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Rob Steven'S Manhattan Jukebox Deli at Hardys Touring Caravan Site, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Bar Unico at Church House, Church Lane, Horncastle; rated on October 30

• Rated 5: Coffee Bar at 12 The Esplanade, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: The Tree House Childrens Centre at Gregory Croft House, Fen Road, East Kirkby Spilsby; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Gpc Specialist Tearoom Cic at Manor Bungalow, Howgarth Lane, Friskney Boston; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Coffee & Cake at 198 Witham Road, Woodhall Spa; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Street Food Kitchen at Bjs Leisure World, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Ship Inn at Bull Ring, Horncastle; rated on November 5

• Rated 5: The White Horse at White Horse Inn, 24 Kenwick Road, Louth; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: The Terrace Bar at Bjs Leisure World, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: The Hide at Herons Mead Fishing Lake And Touring Park, Marsh Lane, Orby Skegness; rated on October 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: