Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 16 East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Archie'S at 12 Station Road, Woodhall Spa; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: The Forgotten Tea Room at 8 High Street, Horncastle; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Busy Bee at 12 Wellington Road, Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Coffee Rocks at Bjs Leisure World, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Rob Steven'S Manhattan Jukebox Deli at Hardys Touring Caravan Site, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Bar Unico at Church House, Church Lane, Horncastle; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Coffee Bar at 12 The Esplanade, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness; rated on October 28
• Rated 5: The Tree House Childrens Centre at Gregory Croft House, Fen Road, East Kirkby Spilsby; rated on October 28
• Rated 5: Gpc Specialist Tearoom Cic at Manor Bungalow, Howgarth Lane, Friskney Boston; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Coffee & Cake at 198 Witham Road, Woodhall Spa; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Street Food Kitchen at Bjs Leisure World, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on September 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ship Inn at Bull Ring, Horncastle; rated on November 5
• Rated 5: The White Horse at White Horse Inn, 24 Kenwick Road, Louth; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: The Terrace Bar at Bjs Leisure World, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells Skegness; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: The Hide at Herons Mead Fishing Lake And Touring Park, Marsh Lane, Orby Skegness; rated on October 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Fourways at South Road, North Somercotes Louth; rated on November 2