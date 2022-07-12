Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight East Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Eptons Skegness Limited at 33-35 High Street, Skegness; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: National Parrot Sanctuary Cafe at The National Parrot Sanctuary, Dickon Hill Road, Friskney Lincolnshire; rated on July 2

• Rated 5: Woodlands Cafe at The Broadway, Woodhall Spa; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Allure Coffee Garden at 118 Eastgate, Louth; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: India Village Restaurant Ltd at 15 The Broadway, Woodhall Spa; rated on June 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bar Eleven at 11 The Broadway, Woodhall Spa; rated on July 1

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Greyfriers at The Fish Shop, 9 Horbling Lane, Stickney Boston; rated on July 1