Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five East Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of East Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Eastfield at Eastfield Farm, Lincoln Road, Minting Lincolnshire; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Kitchenetta at 4 The Broadway, Woodhall Spa; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: Walled Garden Baumber at The Walled Garden, Lincoln Road, Baumber Horncastle; rated on August 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Woolpack at The Woolpack Inn, Riverhead Road, Louth; rated on August 25

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: