Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four East Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: Firehouse Restaurant at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: Phats Pasty at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: Rock And Sole at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on February 5

It means that of East Lindsey's 467 similar establishments with ratings, 396 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.