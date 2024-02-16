Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four East Lindsey restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Firehouse Restaurant at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Phats Pasty at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Rock And Sole at Butlins Skyline Ltd, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells; rated on February 5
It means that of East Lindsey's 467 similar establishments with ratings, 396 (85%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.